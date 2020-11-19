Teams coming off big victories meet when the 25th-ranked Tulsa Golden Hurricane host the Tulane Green Wave in an American Athletic Conference game on Thursday night. Tulsa (4-1, 4-0) defeated No. 19 SMU 28-24 last week, while the Green Wave (5-4, 2-4) rolled to a 38-12 win against Army, which entered the game ranked 25th in the coaches poll. Tulsa had not won more than four games in a season in the previous three seasons, but it is eyeing a surprise trip to the AAC title game. Tulane is going for its fourth straight win and has been a different team since a quarterback change in the third game.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla. The Golden Hurricane are a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Tulsa vs. Tulane odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 53.5. Before making any Tulane vs. Tulsa picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 39-21 on top-rated picks through 11 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,000 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulsa vs. Tulane. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Tulane vs. Tulsa:

Tulane vs. Tulsa: Golden Hurricanes -6.5

Tulane vs. Tulsa over-under: 53.5

Tulane vs. Tulsa money line: Green Wave +190, Golden Hurricane -230

TULSA: The Golden Hurricane have four receivers with a reception of at least 35 yards.

TULANE: QB Michael Pratt has passed for at least 192 yards in five straight games.

Latest Odds: Green Wave +6.5 Bet Now

Why Tulsa can cover



Tulsa is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games overall, and the balanced offense has been the driving force for success. Quarterback Zach Smith and sophomore running backs Deneric Prince and T.K. Wilkerson have been piling up yardage, with the offense averaging 250 yards passing and 160 rushing. Smith has thrown for 1,249 yards and 10 touchdowns, and four receivers have more than 200 yards, led by Keylon Stokes with 28 catches for 428.

The favorite is 13-2 ATS in the last 15 meetings between the two teams, and Prince and Wilkerson have combined for 627 yards and six touchdowns, averaging just over 5.0 yards per carry. The defense is giving up 368.8 yards and 21.8 points per game, and it is a deep unit led by Zaven Collins. Through five games, the linebacker has 34 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles for a defense that has 10 sacks and has taken the ball away 12 times.

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane is 5-0 against the spread in its last five overall, and the team has taken great strides since freshman quarterback Michael Pratt took over in a win against Southern Miss. He has 14 touchdowns against four interceptions, and he has given the run-based offense balance. Deuce Watts is the big-play receiver, averaging 17.2 yards on his team-high 26 receptions, and Jha'Quan Jackson (25 catches) and tight end Tyrick James (11) are the reliable options.

The running game, which averages 224.1 yards per game (19th in FBS), is the catalyst for the offense. Four running backs have more than 250 yards, led by Stephon Huderson and Cameron Carroll. Huderson has a team-high 548 yards, averaging 6.6 per carry, while Carroll has 542 yards and 10 TDs. The defense is led by end Patrick Johnson (10 sacks) and linebackers Dorian Williams and Nick Anderson, who have a combined 125 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

How to make Tulane vs. Tulsa picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the model suggesting the teams won't even crack 50 points. It also says one side of the spread is hitting nearly 70 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulsa vs. Tulane? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tulane vs. Tulsa spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,900 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.