Tulsa vs. Wyoming: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Tulsa (home) vs. Wyoming (away)

Current Records: Tulsa 1-2-0; Wyoming 3-0-0

What to Know

Wyoming will head out on the road to face off against Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Wyoming is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

We saw a pretty high 53.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Last week, the Cowboys secured a 21-16 W over Idaho. Among those leading the charge for Wyoming was RB Trey Smith, who rushed for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries. Smith didn't help his team much against Texas State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, if Tulsa was expecting to get some payback for the 24-59 defeat against Oklahoma State the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Tulsa lost to Oklahoma State by a decisive 21-40 margin.

Wyoming's win lifted them to 3-0 while Tulsa's loss dropped them down to 1-2. The Cowboys are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 81.70 on average. The Golden Hurricane have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the nation in penalties, with 37 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Hurricane are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Cowboys.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.