Tulsa vs. Wyoming: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Tulsa vs. Wyoming football game
Who's Playing
Tulsa (home) vs. Wyoming (away)
Current Records: Tulsa 1-2-0; Wyoming 3-0-0
What to Know
Wyoming will head out on the road to face off against Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Wyoming is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
We saw a pretty high 53.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Last week, the Cowboys secured a 21-16 W over Idaho. Among those leading the charge for Wyoming was RB Trey Smith, who rushed for 152 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries. Smith didn't help his team much against Texas State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, if Tulsa was expecting to get some payback for the 24-59 defeat against Oklahoma State the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Tulsa lost to Oklahoma State by a decisive 21-40 margin.
Wyoming's win lifted them to 3-0 while Tulsa's loss dropped them down to 1-2. The Cowboys are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 81.70 on average. The Golden Hurricane have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the nation in penalties, with 37 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Hurricane are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Cowboys.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Saban: Top Alabama signee 'quit'
This has been a bizarre saga in Tuscaloosa that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon
-
Notre Dame in must-win situation vs. UGA
The Fighting Irish will get a big boost if they top the Bulldogs on Saturday night in Athens
-
Week 4 college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 4
-
Six Pack: Michigan-Wisky a close call
Trust the Process in Week 4 as we try to right the ship after a horrid first three weeks
-
USC vs. Utah odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. USC game 10,000 times.
-
FIU vs. Louisiana Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated FIU vs. Louisiana Tech 10,000 times