Twitter has a field day with the Oregon Ducks' second-rate Turnover Chain

You already know about Miami's Turnover Chain. It has become the most well-known shtick in the sport this year. And it's endearing because it's original and fits with the swag of the Hurricanes football program. (Also, Miami is winning, which helps.)

As it turns out, Miami isn't the only team with a Turnover Chain. Oregon has one, too. It came about some point this season, presumably after Miami debuted theirs. It was caught on Pac-12 Network cameras during the Ducks' game against Arizona.

It looks like Oregon has a turnover chain too!pic.twitter.com/3RnhmdFQsH — LeadingNCAA ™ (@LeadingNCAA) November 19, 2017

Similar to Miami's, Oregon's turnover chain features its team's logo. Unlike Miami's, it looks cheap. And few people are falling in love with it.

