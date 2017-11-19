Twitter has a field day with the Oregon Ducks' second-rate Turnover Chain
There's only one true Turnover Chain in college football, and it belongs to The U
You already know about Miami's Turnover Chain. It has become the most well-known shtick in the sport this year. And it's endearing because it's original and fits with the swag of the Hurricanes football program. (Also, Miami is winning, which helps.)
As it turns out, Miami isn't the only team with a Turnover Chain. Oregon has one, too. It came about some point this season, presumably after Miami debuted theirs. It was caught on Pac-12 Network cameras during the Ducks' game against Arizona.
Uh-oh. 👀— LeadingNCAA ™ (@LeadingNCAA) November 19, 2017
It looks like Oregon has a turnover chain too!pic.twitter.com/3RnhmdFQsH
Here's a better look at it:
Similar to Miami's, Oregon's turnover chain features its team's logo. Unlike Miami's, it looks cheap. And few people are falling in love with it.
