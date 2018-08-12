Twitter roasts new Ole Miss mascot 'Landshark Tony,' a good idea with poor execution
Landshark Tony replaces Colonel Reb as Ole Miss' new mascot starting this season
In what might mark the first time in history a Change.Org petition has paid off -- even indirectly -- Ole Miss unveiled "Landshark Tony" on Saturday. Tony, inspired by the Rebels' famous "Fins Up" celebration, came onto the scene with a Twitter account and a photo, and man is he ever a sight to see.
There's change, and then there's change.
This might be the first mascot to truly give the Pelicans a run for their money in terms of scary appearances and not in an intimidating way. Why is his eye squinting a little? Why are his eyes pitch black? And why oh why is his mask so detailed? His smile is insanely sinister.
Mascots needs a certain amount of whimsy. You don't need your land shark to be an anatomically correct shark. He looks like a rejected design from "Street Sharks," and they were also horrifying.
Twitter agrees with the sentiment.
The story behind Tony is actually pretty endearing. He's an homage to former Ole Miss linebacker Tony Fein, a veteran who served in Iraq and died in 2009. Fein wore the same No. 47 that Landshark Tony will wear. He's credited with starting the "Fins Up" celebration. The execution is just extremely questionable.
To be fair to Ole Miss, the SEC has a longstanding tradition of not knowing what they are mascot-wise. You can make an argument that sharks are rebels of the sea. The Black Bear was at least named Rebel, so there was a stretch of a connection there.
Only one word can really describe this unveiling: yikes.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Maryland coach Durkinn placed on leave
Durkin is entering his third year leading the Terrapins football program
-
Tom Herman denies tipping OSU story
Herman denied reports he was the source of the Zach Smith abuse allegations
-
Muschamp defends Durkin, rips sources
Muschamp ripped the reporting on the Maryland story in defense of his former assistant
-
Michigan investigating shoe sales
An ESPN report found 23 pairs of Michigan exclusive shoes on an online marketplace
-
Maryland staffers on leave amid scandal
D.J. Durkin and his staff are reportedly under fire for numerous issues inside the program
-
Cal transfer eligible for UGA in 2018
Robertson provides an instant boost to Georgia's wide receivers unit