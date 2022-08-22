Two Indiana State football players were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning. Christian Eubanks, 18, and Caleb VanHooser, 19, were killed while driving in Riley, Ind., the school announced on Monday.

Eubanks, VanHooser, and another student at the school, Jayden Musili, died in the single-car crash, while two other Indiana State football players, Omarion Dixon and John Moore, were hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of the accident.

In the school's official announcement, head coach Curt Mallory released a statement on the loss of Eubanks and VanHooser:

"It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families. Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."

Indiana State athletic director Sherard Clinkscales also commented on the tragedy and sent condolences to the families affected by the crash.

"My heart is broken at the loss of these three souls," Clinkscales said. "Life is so precious, and it is very difficult to comprehend when tragic events like this happen. They will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to each of their families."