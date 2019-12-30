Two key Florida State starters announce return to Seminoles for 2020 season
Marvin Wilson and Tamorrion Terry are back to help Florida State rebuild
New Florida State coach Mike Norvell just got two big recruits for 2020 -- both of which were already on the team. In separate announcements, defensive lineman Marvin Wilson and wide receiver Tamorrion Terry said that they would eschew the NFL Draft and return to the Seminoles next season.
The announcements came on Monday morning with the Seminoles set to play Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Tuesday. Both players led the team in respective categories. Wilson was the team's best player at getting to the quarterback with five sacks, adding on 8.5 tackles for loss as well. Terry was the team's leading pass-catcher in 2019 with 51 grabs for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns. He was also the team's second-leading wideout a year ago.
The news that both players are returning is huge for Florida State, but of the two, Wilson is probably the bigger surprise considering his ceiling in the draft process. CBS Sports lists him as the No. 4 defensive line prospect, and he would likely have been a fringe Day 1/Day 2 selection. The latest mock draft had Wilson going at No. 29 to the New England Patriots.
