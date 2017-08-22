Two NC State players dismissed, three suspended after investigation into party

The NC State police's investigation into an on-campus party in July has resulted in the dismissal of two football players and suspensions for three others.

The investigation was launched after three separate sexual assault allegations were reported at one location, all between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on July 21. The school launched its investigation the next day and has turned its findings over to the Wake County District Attorney's office, though at this time no charges have been filed.

The five players disciplined -- all freshmen on campus for summer classes -- were found in violation of the university's code of conduct for an on-campus gathering involving alcohol and marijuana.

Antoine Thompson and Kevince Brown were dismissed. Isaiah Moore, Erin Colins and Xavier Lyas have been suspended from game play, though could face further punishment pending a criminal investigation and a Title IX investigation by the school.

"We have a locker room full of young men committed to representing our University with integrity and respect, and have created a strong culture for NC State Football through our leadership program," NC State coach Dave Doeren said Tuesday. "We had five freshmen, two of whom have been dismissed, who made poor decisions that don't align with the values of our program and each has been handled accordingly. Although I've disciplined these players for violations of the Student Athlete Code of Conduct, I want to make it clear that I respect due process in the University and legal proceedings. Our players understand that I'm going be firm, but fair when it comes to discipline."

NC State opens the season on Sept. 2 against South Carolina in Charlotte at the Belk Kickoff Classic.