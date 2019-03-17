Two Texas A&M-Commerce football players shot during robbery while on spring break in Florida
The university has not yet identified the two players
Two Texas A&M-Commerce football players were robbed at gunpoint and shot while on spring break in Florida. According to a statement from coach David Bailiff and Athletics Director Tim McMurray, the university became aware of the incident on Saturday afternoon. The two were on their way to Florida to be with the players and their families. The school has not yet released the names of the two players involved.
Other details of the incident were scarce, but the pair is being treated at a Miami-area hospital. The condition of the players has not yet been released. "This is the extent of the information available at this time. Texas A&M-Commerce will continue to closely monitor the situation," the release said.
This is Bailiff's first season with the Lions football program. He was previously the coach at Rice from 2007 to 2017.
CBS Sports will update this story as more information becomes available.
