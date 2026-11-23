Wake Forest will be without leading rusher Ty Clark III for the rest of the season due to an undisclosed injury, Demon Deacons coach Jake Dickert announced Monday. Clark will miss Saturday's finale against Duke, the ACC Championship Game against Miami and the College Football Playoff if Wake Forest makes its first appearance.

Clark has a team-best 591 yards rushing and 11 scores this season as Wake Forest's featured back and scored twice over the weekend during the Demon Deacons' steamrolling of Georgia Tech. Wake Forest has won eight straight since an early-season loss to Miami and leads the ACC in scoring offense.

With Clark on the mend, Wake Forest is expected to increase the workload for Deuce Lawrence, who is averaging 5.1 yards per carry this season and is tied with quarterback Gio Lopez for second-most attempts (90) on the team.

Lopez, a Heisman candidate thanks to Wake Forest's second-half surge, may see an uptick in quarterback keepers and has scored 10 times on the ground.

Wake Forest's backfield production



Carries Yards Avg. TD Ty Clark III 115 591 5.1 11 Deuce Lawrence 90 462 5.1 5 Gio Lopez (QB) 90 369 4.1 10 Jamar Searcy 38 293 7.7 5 Steele Pizzella (QB) 27 171 6.3 3

Lopez finished 17-of-22 passing for 324 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with two rushing touchdowns during Wake Forest's blowout of Georgia Tech. The Demon Deacons rolled off 607 yards of total offense, 98 coming from Clark.

"When you look at the totality of the win, I thought it was a good win," Dickert said after the game, before mentioning his team being outscored in the second half.

Wake Forest is a heavy favorite this weekend and has already locked in a berth in next week's ACC title game.

"As coaches, we create the plan, but our guys are the plan," Dickert said. "And they're out there executing and putting in the work each and every week."

The Demon Deacons await their latest CFP Ranking on Tuesday night.