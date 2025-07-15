Tulsa football co-offensive coordinator Ty Darlington was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to police reports obtained by KOTV. Authorities say Darlington was speeding on Kimberly Park Place in Jenks, a Tulsa suburb, when he nearly collided with a patrol car responding to an earlier accident.

Officers at the scene noted Darlington exhibited slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Jenks Police took him into custody by Jenks Police and faces multiple charges, including reckless driving and aggravated DUI.

Tulsa hired Darlington as co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach last December. The university released a statement to KOTV on Monday stating, "We are aware of the situation and are still gathering all the information."

Ty Darlington played center at Oklahoma from 2012-15, appearing in 37 games with 26 starts. As a senior, he won the Campbell Trophy, awarded to the college football player who best combines academics, leadership and on-field performance, and the Wuerffel Trophy, given to the player who exemplifies community service alongside athletics and academics.

After an unsuccessful attempt to make the NFL with the Tennessee Titans in 2016, Darlington retired from playing and joined Oklahoma as an administrative fellow. He later became an offensive analyst in 2017 and was promoted to graduate assistant in 2020.

Darlington spent the 2022 season as a quality control coach at Florida before being hired as tight ends coach at Incarnate Word. He served as the offensive line coach there in 2024 before accepting his current position at Tulsa.