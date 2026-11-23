UCLA starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach's knee injury may not be as serious as initially feared coming out of Saturday's overtime loss at Michigan. There's "optimism" after further testing over the weekend that Dieffenbach will return at some point this season, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Dieffenbach was carted off after landing awkwardly on his leg in the first overtime after Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles brought him to the ground. All of Bowles' weight came down on Dieffenbach, who was on the turf several minutes before going to a local hospital for evaluation.

UCLA coach Bob Chesney said after the game he wasn't sure of the severity. CBS Los Angeles' Jill Painter Lopez later reported Dieffenbach's X-rays had come back negative.

"I don't know. I have no clue. No clue till we see him; I haven't seen him. Just walked off the field, came into here," Chesney said of Dieffenbach's status. "It's tough to lose anybody. When Aiden (Mizell) went down, that wasn't easy. Those things are tough, but it's the game that we play."

Bruins third-team quarterback Madden Iamaleava came in for Dieffenbach and didn't have success, going 0-for-1 passing, rushing twice for no yards and having an unsuccessful two-point conversion try in overtime.

"We trust Madden. We just got to be able to deliver in those moments," Chesney said. "It was hard to run the ball a little bit, and I think we had a couple opportunities in the pass game."

UCLA's CFP, Big Ten Championship status

Coming off their first loss of the campaign, the Bruins are sure to fall from their current No. 4 spot in Tuesday night's fourth playoff rankings. UCLA dropped six spots to No. 10 in Sunday's latest AP Poll, suggesting a significant downgrade with Dieffenbach's status up in the air.

UCLA is currently a 6.5-point underdog in Saturday's regular-season finale against USC at the Rose Bowl. A win for the Bruins puts them in next weekend's Big Ten Championship Game, the last of its kind with college football moving to a 24-team playoff next fall.

UCLA can also get there with a loss for Oregon against Washington. With Dieffenbach's availability unknown for the weekend, CBS Sports' current end-of-season playoff projection has the Bruins on the outside looking in as the Big Ten's third-place finisher after a loss to the Trojans this weekend.