Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will declare for the NFL Draft, forgoing a potential return to Alabama -- or college football in general -- after assessing his options, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports.

In his first year as a starter, Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions, helping the Crimson Tide make the College Football Playoff and win a first-round game against Oklahoma. Alabama lost 38-3 in the quarterfinals against Indiana. He ranks 30th overall in CBS Sports' 2026 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings and is the No. 3 quarterback, behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Oregon's Dante Moore.

Simpson, a redshirt junior, got off to a strong start to the season and had thrown 21 touchdowns and just one interception through the Crimson Tide's first nine games. However, he struggled in Alabama's regular-season loss to Oklahoma in mid-November and threw two interceptions in a blowout win over FCS opponent Eastern Illinois the next week. He also completed fewer than half of his passes in an SEC Championship Game loss to Georgia. Though he played well in the Crimson Tide's CFP comeback against Oklahoma, he and the entire Alabama team were overwhelmed by Indiana in the season-ending loss.

Simpson, 23, received All-SEC second-team recognition from both the media and the coaches.