Former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson says he stuck to Nick Saban's process and weighed his options before staying in the 2026 NFL Draft and declining a gargantuan transfer offer from Miami in January -- one he strongly considered as a potential transfer portal entry.

With quarterback options dwindling for the Hurricanes, Miami tried to lure Simpson away from the draft with a $6.5M offer, similar to how the program landed their last high-profile transfers: Cam Ward and Carson Beck.

"I think the last offer was definitely one that I just had to sit down and consider, because it would have been life-changing money," Simpson said on the most recent episode of "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack." "It would have made me the highest-paid player in college, and it was something to where I was like, I can't just ignore this. I have to sit down and think about it. That's how I am, I don't want to do anything sporadic. I want to sit down and think it all out, and it really just came down to how I wanted to be remembered and what do I want to do."

Simpson went to his former Crimson Tide coach for advice before electing to remain in the draft. Simpson would need to be a top-35 selection this week for his rookie season salary to exceed or at least match Miami's final offer, according to Spotrac.

After his selection, Simpson will be signing a four-year deal that includes a signing bonus.

"I actually talked to Coach Saban about this," Simpson said. "The things he was talking about were, do you want to play football in college, or do you want to play football professionally? And he was like, 'Take the money out of it, take the rounds out of it, what do you want to do next year?' And without a doubt, without hesitation, I said, 'I want to play professional football.' And he was like, 'Well, there's your answer.'

"It was something that I've always dreamed of, and I felt that I was ready to take that next step and be the face of a franchise and lead a locker room."

Miami ultimately landed former Duke standout Darian Mensah, whose commitment followed a negotiated settlement between the quarterback and the Blue Devils that cleared the legal barriers preventing him from enrolling at another school, ending a dispute that had briefly pulled the transfer portal into the courtroom.

Simpson's draft stock

The consensus second-best quarterback available behind projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana, Simpson's only experience as a starter in the SEC came last season with Alabama after he beat out Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell for QB1 honors.

While there's not a ton of quarterback-needy teams within the top 10 beyond the Las Vegas Raiders and their top pick, there's growing speculation that the Cleveland Browns could be a potential landing spot for Simpson. The Browns have two Day 1 selections at No. 6 and No. 24 overall.

Pete Prisco projects Cleveland taking Simpson at No. 24 among six CBS Sports' latest mock drafts. Four other analysts believe Simpson will be a first-rounder.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are another team that's been linked to Simpson. Betting markets suggest the Arizona Cardinals (+110), New York Jets (+175) and Los Angeles Rams (+400) as the favorites to land Simpson at some point this week, but not necessarily in the opening round.

Within a weak quarterback class overall, Simpson made scouts lean forward in their chairs a little bit longer during an effortless performance at the NFL combine earlier this year. He only missed one attempt during the throwing session and showed accuracy that was on display his final season at Alabama.

What has elevated Simpson into first-round intrigue is the blend of poise and projection. He appeared more comfortable last season working through progressions and avoided panic when the first read is covered.

There's also a quiet toughness to Simpson's game. He finished with 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions, helping the Crimson Tide reach the College Football Playoff as the SEC's runner-up despite taking a number of shots late in the season.

Simpson is athletic enough to extend plays in a controlled manner that keeps the offense on schedule and has sold evaluators on his trajectory. Yet to plateau, Simpson's best days appears to be ahead of him in the right system given his noticeable improvements the last few years with timing and command.

No quarterback this cycle is a finished product, but Simpson could be a bit less risky than others.