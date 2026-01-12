With the 2026 NFL Draft's early entry deadline looming, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has several lucrative NIL offers related to the 2026 transfer portal, AL.com reports. While the report states Simpson staying in the NFL Draft is "not a done deal," 247Sports reports that Simpson is "not wavering" on his decision. Simpson's offers include three from SEC schools "north of $4 million" and one program reportedly offering a $6.5 million package, sources told AL.com.

Wednesday represents the deadline for underclassmen to enter the NFL Draft. Simpson's father, UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson, told ESPN his son has received first-round grades from every NFL general manager spoken to since the season ended. He also confirmed to ESPN that several programs expressed transfer interest, including Miami, Oregon and Tennessee.

"There were very, very lucrative opportunities to play another year of college football," Jason Simpson said.

CBS Sports previously reported that Miami and LSU were two of the programs left on the board expected to sign a top-end quarterback, options that include former Arizona State star Sam Leavitt. Multiple sources close to Miami told CBS Sports over the weekend that the Alabama quarterback could enter the picture for the Hurricanes.

In CBS Sports' latest mock draft first round from Mike Renner, Simpson is slotted to go 29th overall to the Los Angeles Rams as a possible heir to veteran Matthew Stafford. Simpson is the No. 3 quarterback behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Oregon's Dante Moore.

Simpson completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions during the 2025 season, his first as a starter after sitting the last two years in Tuscaloosa behind Jalen Milroe.

"Yes, they would love for him to come back," Jason Simpson said of Alabama's coaching staff. "But if you've got an opportunity to go be a first-round pick in the NFL draft, you go. That's why they pour all that into you, for that individual opportunity, so I really appreciated them."