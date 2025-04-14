Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson's patience seems to finally be paying off. Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb revealed Monday following the team's "A-Day" spring game over the weekend that Simpson would start if the Crimson Tide were preparing for a game this week.

"If we were playing football tomorrow, Ty Simpson would start," Grubb said at a media session. "He earned that."

Simspon got a majority of first-team reps over fellow quarterbacks Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell in Alabama's spring game, and he was the only quarterback to not turn the ball over against Alabama's defense.

The redshirt junior initially signed with Alabama in 2022 out of Martin, Tennessee's Westview High School. He spent the 2023 and '24 seasons behind quarterback Jalen Milroe, though he did see extensive playing time against South Florida in 2023 after Milroe was benched. He completed five of his nine pass attempts for a career-high 73 yards and rushed for a touchdown.

Despite his role as a backup thus far and Alabama's coaching transition ahead of the 2024 season that saw Kalen DeBoer inherit the mantle from a retiring Nick Saban, Simpson eschewed the transfer portal and stuck it out with the Crimson Tide. He's thrown for 381 yards while rushing for 130 yards and three touchdowns in his three years with the program.

Simpson now has a considerable edge, at the very least, on Mack, a former Washington transfer who initially signed to play for DeBoer and Grubb with the Huskies in 2023, and Russell, who ranked as the No. 2 prospect nationally in the class of 2025, as Alabama searches for Milroe's replacement.