Southern Nazarene University safety Tyler Ulrich died this week after suffering a traumatic injury during a game on Oct. 10 at Ouachita Baptist University, the university announced.

A sophomore at the Division II private school in Bethany, Oklahoma, the 21-year-old Ulrich was hospitalized for five days prior to his passing. Saturday's game against Southwestern Oklahoma State University has been canceled.

Last week's matchup with Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, was delayed for nearly an hour while Ulrich reportedly received medical attention on the field before being transported to a hospital.

Ulrich was one of Southern Nazarene's top defensive players, ranking third on the team with 36 tackles.

Southern Nazarene University president Keith Newman said in a statement Thursday that since Ulrich was hospitalized, he was "continually surrounded by the love, prayers, and presence of his family, teammates, and dear friends."

"Please keep Tyler's family, teammates, coaches, and friends in your continued prayers during this unimaginably difficult time," Newman said.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of our SNU football player, Tyler Ulrich," SNU Athletics said in a post on its X account. "This loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who knew him. We ask that you join us in lifting them up in prayer."

Southern Nazarene coach Dustin Hada posted a tribute on his X account, saying Tyler was a "Man of God, ultimate example of quiet strength, loyal, worker, joyous. That's who Tyler was!!"

Southern Nazarene wrote in a Facebook post Thursday the school is grieving.

"This loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. We ask that you join us in lifting them up in prayer during this incredibly difficult time," the statement reads.

During an interview with KOCO News ABC 5, Ulrich's prep football coach Azle High School in Azle, Texas, raved about his former player's character.

"Tyler is built. He is. He looks like a professional football player to me," Jason Vines said. "When I think of good, I think of Tyler Ulrich. One of the sweetest young men I've ever been around, and ever known."

A GoFundMe has been created to assist the Ulrich family during this time of loss.