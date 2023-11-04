Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: FAU 4-4, UAB 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

The FAU Owls and the UAB Blazers are set to square off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Protective Stadium. FAU will be strutting in after a victory while UAB will be stumbling in from a loss.

FAU put the finishing touches on their third blowout victory of the season last Friday. Everything went their way against Charlotte as FAU made off with a 38-16 victory. The win was just what FAU needed coming off of a 36-10 defeat in their prior matchup.

FAU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but LaJohntay Wester led the charge by picking up 149 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Daniel Richardson, who threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns while completing 73.1% of his passes.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, UAB was not quite Memphis' equal in the second half two weeks ago. Things couldn't have gone much worse for UAB as they lost 45-21 to Memphis. UAB has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

UAB's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jermaine Brown Jr., who rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown.

The victory got FAU back to even at 4-4. As for UAB, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-6.

FAU will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the one-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

FAU was able to grind out a solid win over UAB in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, winning 24-17. The rematch might be a little tougher for FAU since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UAB is a slight 1-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Owls as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 59 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

FAU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UAB.

Oct 29, 2022 - FAU 24 vs. UAB 17

Oct 09, 2021 - UAB 31 vs. FAU 14

Dec 07, 2019 - FAU 49 vs. UAB 6

Injury Report for UAB

Isaiah Jacobs: Out for the Season (Knee)

Iverson Hooks: Out for the Season (Knee)

J.C. Sivley: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for FAU