Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 0-0, UAB 0-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the UAB Blazers. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on August 31st at Protective Stadium.

Looking back to last season, UAB finished a solid 6-6 in the regular season last year, and they capped off their season with a 24-20 win in the Bahamas Bowl. On the other hand, North Carolina A&T assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 7-4.