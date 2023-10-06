Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: South Florida 3-2, UAB 1-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UAB will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The UAB Blazers and the South Florida Bulls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium. UAB is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

UAB scored first but ultimately less than Tulane in their match on Saturday. They fell 35-23 to the Green Wave. UAB was up 20-7 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

UAB's loss came about despite a quality game from Isaiah Jacobs, who rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns. While his performance might not make the highlight reel, Matt Quinn loomed large in the final result, having booted in three field goals and two extra points.

Meanwhile, South Florida was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They enjoyed a cozy 44-30 victory over Navy. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge in the first quarter to overcome a 14-0 deficit.

South Florida relied on the efforts of Sean Atkins, who picked up 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Byrum Brown, who threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns while completing 76.5% of his passes. Atkins' biggest highlight was an 88-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the second quarter.

South Florida's victory bumped their season record to 3-2 while UAB's defeat dropped theirs to 1-4.

While only South Florida took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be UAB's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

We should be in store for an exciting game Saturday as both both teams have no problem gaining yardage. The Blazers haven't faced much difficulty moving down the field this season, having averaged 418.2 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Bulls struggle in that department as they've been averaging 439.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

South Florida is a 3.5-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 67 points.

