Halftime Report

Temple is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 14-10 lead against UAB.

Temple has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

1st Quarter Report

Temple is on the board, but we're still waiting on UAB to respond. Sitting on a score of 7-0, Temple has looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Temple 3-6, UAB 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama

Protective Stadium -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Temple Owls and the UAB Blazers are set to square off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Protective Stadium. Temple is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Temple was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 27-23 to South Florida.

E.J. Warner put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Warner has been hot recently, having posted three or more passing touchdowns the last three times he's played.

Even if they lost, Temple's defense sure didn't make it easy: South Florida's QB was sacked six times before it was all said and done. In that department, Tra Thomas was the leader with two sacks.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for UAB, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a grim 31-6 defeat to Navy. Having soared to a lofty 45 points in the game before, UAB's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Temple has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season. As for UAB, their loss dropped their record down to 3-7.

Temple will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 7.5-point underdog. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

Odds

UAB is a big 7.5-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 62.5 points.

