Though he has yet to lead his team onto the field for the first time, new UAB head coach Trent Dilfer has not been shy when it comes to expressing his opinions. Last week, he issued a stern warning to teams potentially raiding his roster. On Thursday, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback spoke why he believes the Blazers are in a prime position when the College Football Playoff field grows to 12 teams in 2024.

"I would argue our conference is probably the best chance to get to the College Football Playoff when it expands," Dilfer told On3. "It's an automatic berth. You don't have to beat Alabama to get there or Georgia."

The Blazers officially transition to the AAC on Saturday. While Dilfer doesn't see the blue blood programs around the country as competition for a playoff spot, Dilfer believes those schools are his primary concern when it comes to keeping his roster intact year over year.

"I'm not competing against Tulane and UTSA for retention," Dilfer said. "I'm competing against Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Clemson, South Carolina, right? That's who I'm competing against."

UAB tabbed Dilfer to lead the program despite his lack of college coaching experience. Dilfer -- whose biggest job before this was head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee -- hasn't backed down from high expectations.

"It's not a pipe dream to think you can become the best non-Power Five team out there," Dilfer told CBS Sports in March. "I like big mountains. I'm not going to make any bones about ... where we're going. The term I've been using: This is a powder keg, and I'm [here] to light that fuse."