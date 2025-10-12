UAB is firing coach Trent Dilfer six games into his third season with the Blazers, the university announced Sunday. UAB's decision came just one day after the Blazers dropped to 2-4 on the year in a 53-33 loss to FAU.

Dilfer was on track for a third straight losing season with the Blazers. All four of their losses this season came by at least 14 points and only one of their wins came against an FBS opponent.

"We have made a decision to part ways with head football coach Trent Dilfer," UAB athletic director Mark Ingram said in a statement. "We agree that -- unfortunately -- our on-field performance has not lived up to the standard of winning we have for the program. This decision will allow us to move forward in the best long-term interest of the program."

Dilfer departs Birmingham with a 9-21 record, including a 6-14 mark in American Conference play. He did not win a single road game in his three years at UAB. The last time the Blazers went that long without a road win was when they did not field a football program from 2015-16.

Prior to Dilfer taking over, UAB had not had a losing season since 2013. Dilfer's 4-8 record in 2023 also snapped a streak of six-straight bowl appearances for the Blazers.

Dilfer was initially hired in 2023 as a full-time replacement for former UAB coach Bill Clark. He came to the Blazers without any prior collegiate coaching experience.

A former quarterback at Fresno State and in the NFL, Dilfer did lead Nashville, Tennessee-based college preparatory school Lipscomb Academy from 2019-22. Lipscomb won two straight state titles from 2021-22.

Dilfer played in the NFL from 1994-2007. His career peaked in 2000 when he led the Baltimore Ravens to a win in Super Bowl XXXV. He was also a 1997 Pro Bowl selection and retired in 2008 with 20,518 yards and 113 touchdowns passing.