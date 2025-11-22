Two UAB football players suffered stab wounds in an incident that occurred at the school's football facility on Saturday morning, according to AL.com. One person is in custody, and authorities say there is no threat to the campus.

"UAB Police and Public Safety is investigating an assault that took place this morning at the Football Operations Center. Injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to campus," the school said in a statement.

Both injured players were transported to UAB Hospital, and their wounds are not considered to be life-threatening.

The Blazers are scheduled to play South Florida at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. The school has yet not announced any changes to that kickoff time in the wake of this incident.