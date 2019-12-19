UAB vs. Appalachian State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch UAB vs. Appalachian State football game
Who's Playing
No. 20 Appalachian State @ UAB
Current Records: Appalachian State 12-1; UAB 9-4
What to Know
The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the UAB Blazers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Appalachian State and UAB will compete for holiday cheer in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 9 p.m. ET test. The Mountaineers are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
The Mountaineers beat the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 45-38 two weeks ago. Among those leading the charge for the Mountaineers was RB Darrynton Evans, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching two receiving TDs. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Evans' 58-yard TD reception in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, UAB took a serious blow against the Florida Atlantic Owls two weeks ago, falling 49-6. The Blazers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-6.
Appalachian State's win lifted them to 12-1 while UAB's loss dropped them down to 9-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blazers are stumbling into the contest with the second most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 19 on the season. To make matters even worse for UAB, Appalachian State rank 17th in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only six on the season. The Blazers' sloppiness could come back to bite them.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mountaineers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Blazers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: 48
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last two years.
