The UAB Blazers will take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Legion Field. UAB is 3-1 overall and 3-0 at home, while Louisiana is 3-0 overall and 2-0 on the road. The programs look like two of the best Group of Five programs in the country this season and this is the seventh time the two teams have gone head-to-head with UAB holding a 4-2 all-time lead in the series. UAB is 2-2 against the spread so far in 2020, while Louisiana is 1-3 against the spread after failing to cover in each of its last three games since upsetting Iowa State as an 11.5-point underdog on Sept. 12.

The Blazers are favored by one point in the latest UAB vs. Louisiana odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 49.5.

Here are several college football odds for Louisiana vs. UAB:

UAB vs. Louisiana spread: UAB -1

UAB vs. Louisiana over-under: 49.5 points

UAB vs. Louisiana money line: UAB -115, Louisiana -105

What you need to know about UAB

A well-balanced attack led the Blazers over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers every single quarter on their way to victory last Saturday. UAB blew past WKU 37-14. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point UAB had established a 34-14 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to running back DeWayne McBride, who rushed for one TD and 131 yards on 10 carries. That touchdown -- a 71-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

The UAB defense has really found its rhythm since giving up 492 yards in their loss to Miami (FL) earlier this year. They've given up 315 yards or less in each of the last three games and allowed just 3.7 yards per play against the Hilltoppers last week. The Blazers have 15 sacks this season and have forced 11 turnovers already this season.

What you need to know about Louisiana

Meanwhile, the Ragin' Cajuns scored first but ultimately less than the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in their contest last Wednesday as Louisiana fell in a 30-27 heartbreaker. The contest was a 13-13 tie at halftime, but they were outplayed the rest of the way. Louisiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from quarterback Levi Lewis, who passed for one TD and 173 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 84 yards.

A pair of stats to consider for this matchup: The Blazers rank seventh in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with nine on the season. But the Ragin' Cajuns enter the contest with only two passing touchdowns allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How to make UAB vs. Louisiana picks

