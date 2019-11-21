UAB vs. Louisiana Tech: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

UAB (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)

Current Records: UAB 7-3; Louisiana Tech 8-2

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the UAB Blazers and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Legion Field. UAB will be hoping to build upon the 28-7 win they picked up against Louisiana Tech the last time they played in last October.

If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of UAB coming into their game against the UTEP Miners last week, the team laid those doubts to rest. The Blazers put the hurt on UTEP with a sharp 37-10 victory. QB Dylan Hopkins had a stellar game for UAB as he rushed for 163 yards and one TD on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Hopkins has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs suffered a grim 31-10 defeat to Marshall. QB Aaron Allen had a pretty forgettable game: he passed for 159 yards on 32 attempts.

UAB's win lifted them to 7-3 while Louisiana Tech's defeat dropped them down to 8-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UAB is second worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 16 on the season. To make matters even worse for UAB, Louisiana Tech enters the matchup having picked the ball off 12 times, good for 14th in the nation. Louisiana Tech's secondary is poised to pounce all over UAB's passing game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blazers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

UAB have won both of the games they've played against Louisiana Tech in the last three years.