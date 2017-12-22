UAB vs. Ohio, Bahamas Bowl: Prediction, pick, live stream, odds, line, watch online

UAB will make just its second bowl appearance ever, while Ohio will be making its eighth bowl trip in nine years when the two sqaure off on Friday afternoon in Nassau in the Bahamas Bowl.

The Blazers went a stunning 8-4 in its first season back since the program was shut down following the 2014 season. Coach Bill Clark -- the CBS national Coach of the Year -- stayed with the program through the shut down, and is rewarded with the trip to the tropics to conclude the 2017 season. The Bobcats went 8-4 and finished second in the MAC East, and have become one of the most consistent teams in the conference under 13th-year coach Frank Solich.

Ohio is a 7.5-point favorite over UAB in the Bahamas Bowl.

Viewing information

Date: Friday Dec. 22 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Thomas Robinson Stadium -- Nassau, Bahamas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

UAB: The Blazers have been incredibly solid this year defensively, giving up just 357.8 yards per game and 344.8 in November. Darious Williams was a first-team All-Conference USA performer, notched five interceptions on the season, returned one for a touchdown and solidified the back end for the Blazers. Offensively, freshman Spencer Brown rushed for 1,232 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning second-team All-Conference USA honors. The philosophy for the Blazers is simple: run the ball, play defense and play smart, disciplined football. That's a direct reflection of how Clark handled the last few years navigating through the shutdown and rebuild of the program.

Ohio: The Bobcats have, perhaps, the best NFL prospect in the game in Quentin Poling, who notched a team-high 102 tackles, 12.5 for loss and forced three fumbles for a defense that finished fourth in the MAC (373.2 YPG). Similar to UAB, the foundation of the Bobcats offense is a stout rushing attack. The difference is that the Bobcats use the dual-threat ability of quarterback Nathan Rourke (882 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns) as a complement to the work of running back A.J. Ouellette (980 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns) -- especially in the red zone.

Prediction



Give me the Blazers to not only cover, but win it outright. I'm not one to harp on motivation in bowl games as a primary factor in making a pick, but this game is the rare exception. After the abrupt shutdown, public backlash, commitment from Clark to guide the program through the dark times and a roster loaded with players who went through a full season of practices with no opponents to play, this game is the equivalent of the Super Bowl to the Blazers. They could be playing the New England Patriots, and it still might be smart to take them outright (not really, but you get the point). Pick: Blazers (+7.5)

