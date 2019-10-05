UAB vs. Rice: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch UAB vs. Rice football game
Who's Playing
UAB (home) vs. Rice (away)
Current Records: UAB 3-1-0; Rice 0-5-0
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between Rice and UAB at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Legion Field. Rice stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
Rice was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against Louisiana Tech last week. Rice fell just short of Louisiana Tech by a score of 23-20. Rice got a solid performance out of RB Aston Walter, who rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Walter has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, after flying high against South Alabama two weeks ago, UAB came back down to earth. UAB fell to Western Kentucky 20-13. UAB's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
Rice is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Rice are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 282 on average. But the Blazers come into the matchup boasting the 12th fewest yards allowed per game in the league at 266.30. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.26
Odds
The Blazers are a big 10-point favorite against the Owls.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
UAB have won both of the games they've played against Rice in the last three years.
- Oct 13, 2018 - UAB 42 vs. Rice 0
- Nov 04, 2017 - UAB 52 vs. Rice 21
