The UAB Blazers (1-1) look to get back on track when they take on the South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) in nonconference college football action on Thursday. After winning their opener 45-35 over Central Arkansas, the Blazers are coming off a 31-14 defeat at Miami (FL) on Sept. 10. The Jaguars, meanwhile, opened their season with a 32-21 win at Southern Mississippi, before dropping a 27-24 decision to Tulane on Sept. 12. UAB will be without starting quarterback Tyler Johnston III, who is out indefinitely with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Kickoff from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. UAB is 34th in the nation in rushing at 156.5 yards per game, while South Alabama is seventh in yards passing per game (342.0). The Blazers are seven-point favorites in the latest UAB vs. South Alabama odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 47.5. Before making any South Alabama vs. UAB picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UAB vs. South Alabama spread: UAB -7

UAB vs. South Alabama over-under: 47.5 points

UAB vs. South Alabama money line: South Alabama +220, UAB -260

UAB: 8-6 against the spread in 2019; 0-1 in 2020

SA: One of only five teams that is 2-0 against the spread thus far in 2020

Why UAB can cover

The Blazers finished in the top 10 nationally in total defense each of the past two seasons, but were gashed by Miami, allowing 337 rushing yards and 492 total yards. Despite those numbers, they continue to put pressure on opposing offenses, and through two games have 14 tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior linebacker Kristopher Moll leads the Blazers with 19 tackles, including 12 solo, with two pass breakups. He had 11 tackles against Miami.

Junior linebacker Noah Wilder also had a big game against the Hurricanes, recording a career high 15 tackles, including seven solo. He also had a sack for nine yards and one pass breakup. For his career, he has 100 tackles, including 55 solo, with four sacks. He also had a forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Why South Alabama can cover

The Jaguars have a potent offense led by a pair of quarterbacks in Desmond Trotter and junior Chance Lovertich. The two have combined to throw for 684 yards on 40 of 67 passing (59.7 percent) and five touchdowns. The two combined to throw for 363 yards in the opener against Southern Mississippi. Trotter threw for 74 yards in the first quarter against Tulane before Lovertich came on to complete 18 of 29 passes for 247 yards and a pair of scores. It marked the first time in school history the Jaguars threw for over 300 yards in back-to-back games.

Junior wide receiver Jalen Tolbert leads South Alabama with 12 receptions for 268 yards (22.3 average) and two touchdowns. Last season, Tolbert started all 12 games and finished with 27 catches for 521 yards. He led the Jaguars with six touchdown receptions and an average of 19.3 yards per catch. He also had 10 explosive plays of 20 or more yards, third-highest on the team.

