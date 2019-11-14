UAB vs. UTEP: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

UAB (home) vs. UTEP (away)

Current Records: UAB 6-3; UTEP 1-8

What to Know

The UTEP Miners are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.56 points per game. UTEP and the UAB Blazers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Legion Field. UTEP staggers in eager to bring about an end to their eight-game losing streak.

The Miners came within a touchdown against the Charlotte 49ers last week, but they wound up with a 28-21 loss. UTEP got a solid performance out of QB Kai Locksley, who picked up 84 yards on the ground on 15 carries and accumulated 215 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Locksley's performance made up for a slower contest against the North Texas Mean Green two weeks ago. Locksley scored two touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 37-2, which was the final score in UAB's tilt against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. UAB was down 30-2 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UTEP is stumbling into the game with the ninth most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 24 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Miners, UAB comes into the matchup boasting the sixth fewest yards allowed per game in the league at 263. So the cards are definitely stacked in UAB's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blazers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Miners.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

UAB have won both of the games they've played against UTEP in the last three years.