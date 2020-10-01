Who's Playing

UTSA @ UAB

Current Records: UTSA 3-0; UAB 2-1

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Roadrunners and the UAB Blazers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Legion Field. UTSA is coming into the matchup with an unblemished 3-0 record.

On Friday, UTSA narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders 37-35. UTSA can attribute much of their success to RB Sincere McCormick, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Special teams collected 13 points for UTSA. P Hunter Duplessis delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 206 more yards than your opponent like UAB did on Thursday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They blew past the South Alabama Jaguars 42-10. The win came about even with the Blazers handicapping themselves with 111 penalty yards. Among those leading the charge for them was RB Spencer Brown, who rushed for three TDs and 105 yards on 20 carries.

The Roadrunners are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

UTSA is now a perfect 3-0 while UAB sits at 2-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: UTSA comes into the game boasting the seventh most overall offensive touchdowns in the nation at 12. But UAB is even better: they enter the contest with 14 overall offensive touchdowns, good for sixth best in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives the Blazers a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blazers are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UAB have won all of the games they've played against UTSA in the last four years.