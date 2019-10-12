UAB vs. UTSA odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the UT-San Antonio Roadrunners and the UAB Blazers at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Alamodome. UT-San Antonio is 2-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while UAB is 4-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. UT-San Antonio is 2-3 against the spread; UAB is 3-2. Since the program started back up, Bill Clark has turned UAB into a Group of Five power by leading them to wins in 15 of the last 19 games. Meanwhile, UTSA is in its eighth season in FBS and is coming off an outright win as underdogs over rival UTEP. The Blazers are favored by 12 points in the latest UT-San Antonio vs. UAB odds, while the over-under is set at 47. Before you make any UAB vs. UTSA picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Roadrunners were able to grind out a solid victory over UTEP last week, winning 26-16. RB Sincere McCormick had a stellar game for UT-San Antonio as he rushed for 189 yards and one TD on 22 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time McCormick has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. McCormick has 491 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns this season and the Roadrunners will need to get him going early against UAB.

Meanwhile, the Blazers strolled past Rice with points to spare, taking the game 35-20. UAB's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Lucious Stanley, who rushed for 88 yards and two TDs on 19 carries, and WR Kendall Parham, who caught three passes for 109 yards and two TDs. The UAB defense has been incredibly stingy this season, limiting opponents to just 4.4 yards per play and 16.8 points per game on the season. Last week, they forced four turnovers against Rice and have recorded 16 sacks this year, so their ability to disrupt opposing offenses could be key.

