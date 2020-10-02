Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the UTSA Roadrunners and the UAB Blazers face off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Legion Field. UAB is 2-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while UTSA is 3-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. It's the fifth meeting all-time between these two programs. UAB holds a 3-1 lead in the series, having won and covered in each of the last three head-to-head matchups.

However, both teams are just 1-2 against the spread so far in 2020 and UTSA has clearly turned a corner under former Texas and Arkansas assistant Jeff Traylor. Still, the Blazers are favored by 20.5-points in the latest UAB vs. UTSA odds from William Hill, while the over-under is set at 54.5. Before entering any UTSA vs. UAB picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It's a sizzling 16-2 on top-rated picks through four weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,100 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UAB vs. UTSA. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for UTSA vs. UAB:

UAB vs. UTSA spread: UAB -20.5

UAB vs. UTSA over-under: 54.5 points

UAB vs. UTSA money line: UAB -1300, UTSA +800

What you need to know about UAB

When you finish with 206 more yards than your opponent like the Blazers did on Thursday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. The Blazers took their contest against the South Alabama Jaguars by a conclusive 42-10 score. The win came about even with UAB handicapping themselves with 111 penalty yards.

The Blazers can attribute much of their success to RB Spencer Brown, who rushed for three touchdowns and 105 yards on 20 carries. Brown has already rushed for 306 yards and five touchdowns in the young season and he'll be a big part of the game plan on Saturday at home.

What you need to know about UTSA

Meanwhile, UTSA squeaked by the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders by less than a field goal, winning 37-35. Running back Sincere McCormick was the offensive standout of the matchup for UTSA, punching in two rushing touchdowns. McCormick has rushed for 377 yards and three touchdowns this year and has also added eight catches for 80 yards. Quarterback Frank Harris has also made an impact in the running game with five rushing touchdowns.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Blazers enter the game with 14 overall offensive touchdowns, good for sixth best in the nation. The Roadrunners are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either. UTSA ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to overall offensive touchdowns, with 12 on the season.

How to make UAB vs. UTSA picks

The model has simulated UAB vs. UTSA 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UTSA vs. UAB? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UAB vs. UTSA spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.