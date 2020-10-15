Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ UAB

Current Records: Western Kentucky 1-3; UAB 3-1

What to Know

The UAB Blazers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Blazers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Legion Field. UAB should still be feeling good after a win, while WKU will be looking to right the ship.

UAB was able to grind out a solid victory over the UTSA Roadrunners two weeks ago, winning 21-13. Among those leading the charge for UAB was RB Spencer Brown, who picked up 144 yards on the ground on 26 carries. Brown's longest run was for 73 yards in the first quarter.

UAB's defense was a presence as well, as it got past UTSA's offensive line to sack the quarterback four times. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers suffered a grim 38-14 defeat to the Marshall Thundering Herd last week. WKU was down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Kevaris Thomas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 148 yards on 18 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 30 yards.

UAB's victory brought them up to 3-1 while WKU's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 1-3. UAB is 1-1 after wins this year, and WKU is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Legion Field -- Birmingham,, Alabama

Legion Field -- Birmingham,, Alabama TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last four years.