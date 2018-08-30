UCF at UConn: Pick, odds, line, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online
McKenzie Milton and the Knights kick off 2018 AAC play on Thursday night
In 2015, former UConn coach Bob Diaco created his own rivalry out of thin air and had a trophy created for what he coined, the "Civil Conflict." The rivalry name, and the trophy, did not last beyond Diaco's tenure, but UCF and UConn have nearly split their series (3-2 UCF) as division rivals. On Thursday, they will kick off not only Week 1 of the season across the country, but league play in the American Athletic Conference. UCF is looking to maintain the nation's longest winning streak and get back to a New Year's Six bowl game.
Viewing information
Date: Thursday, Aug 30 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Pratt and Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut
TV: ESPNU | Live stream: WatchESPN
Storylines
UCF: After leading the Knights to a 13-0 record in 2017, Scott Frost was hired by Nebraska and Josh Huepel was brought in by UCF to maintain the success the program had recaptured in the conference. Huepel brings in offensive chops and inherits one of the most promising quarterbacks in the country in McKenzie Milton. The scheme will be different, but the production isn't expected to slow with Milton at the helm and UCF tabbed as one of the favorites to win the league and contend for a New Year's Six bid.
UConn: Since Randy Edsall returned to UConn, where he was previously the head coach for 12 years, the Huskies' depth chart has been filled with underclassmen. All that extra experience for true and redshirt freshmen over these two years could pay off as Edsall looks to build the program back to regular bowl appearances and better conference finishes. Last year, however, UConn was 3-9, and it opens this year as three-touchdown home underdogs to the conference favorites.
Game prediction, picks
There's too much of a chance for UCF's offense, with the same quarterback but under the direction of a new play-caller, to spin its wheels a little bit out of the gate. If the Knights are going to cover this spread, they'll need to start hitting home-run plays in the first half, and I'm willing to bet that the UConn defense shows up early. It might be a late fourth quarter sweat, but I think the Huskies can hang around and cover this number. Pick: UConn +23.5
So which teams should you back on the first full weekend of the college football season? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected final score for every single FBS matchup, all from the model that nailed its final seven picks of the 2017-18 season and has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Purdue vs. Northwestern odds, top picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Northwestern vs. Purdue game 10,000 times
-
Jalen Ramsey on Jimbo Fisher: He's 'OK'
It seems Ramsey isn't a big fan of his college coach
-
UCF vs. UConn odds, top picks, bets
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Connecticut football and just released a pick for...
-
CFP announces dates through 2025-26
Go ahead and write these dates down in your calendar
-
WKU at Wisconsin pick, live stream
Jonathan Taylor's Heisman campaign kicks off Friday in Madison, Wisconsin
-
Colorado vs. CSU pick, live stream
The annual rivalry game in Denver is all about bragging rights once again