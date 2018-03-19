UCF boosts nonconference schedule by adding series with Louisville in 2021, 2022
Power Five home-and-homes have been a priority for UCF AD Danny White
Scheduling home-and-home series has been a priority of UCF AD Danny White, and on Monday morning, UCF got one done. The school announced a home-and-home with Louisville for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
The first game will be played at Louisville on Sept. 18, 2021, with the Cardinals making the return trip to Orlando on Sept. 17, 2022. The 2021 meeting will only be the third meeting between the teams who both called the American Athletic Conference home for a season. The previous meeting was during that 2013 season when UCF beat Louisville 38-35 in Louisville, a win that helped send the Knights to the Fiesta Bowl where they beat Baylor.
By scheduling Louisville for 2021 and 2022, the Knights now have Power Five opponents on their future schedules in every season from 2018 to 2025, which could help boost their resume should they have another undefeated season as they did in 2017. Of course, those Power Five opponents need to cooperate.
It's one thing for a Group of Five team to play Power Five schools in its nonconference, but it's another when those Power Five teams have good seasons that year. It's just another way that the deck seems stacked against a Group of Five team getting into the College Football Playoff.
