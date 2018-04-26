UCF fans angry with ex-OC for not buying into Knights' 'national champion' claim
Today in College Football Fans Can Get Mad About Anything news
Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator at UCF, where he helped engineer the turnaround that led to UCF going 14-0 last season. Thanks to a couple of tweets, however, he's angered a small portion of the UCF fan base.
What did Walters do? Well, he made a grievous error. Now that he's at Nebraska, he dared to admit that UCF's claimed "national championship" -- gasp -- isn't actually a national championship. He did so by tweeting a photo of the ring he received from UCF, which Walters referred to it as his AAC and Peach Bowl championship ring. The horror.
As is typically the case on social media, where you can find anyone angry about any random thing, some UCF fans took exception to Walters' omission and filled his mentions with hurt feelings.
"Personally and professionally speaking, I am a national champion when I win the National Championship game," Walters responded to one fan. "I wish we could have had this opportunity because we were playing at a high level. If someone else wants to proclaim and pay me as a national champion, then that's on them."
Walters then sent out another tweet saying he didn't intend to disrespect anyone at UCF with his original tweet because it's 2018 and that's the kind of thing you have to do now.
I don't know about you, but I can't wait for the 2018 season to start so we can get past this whole UCF "national champions" thing. It started out as a fun and smart way for UCF to expand its brand and garner more national attention. Striking while the iron is hot is usually a good move. At this point, however, it feels more like UCF is beating a dead horse with a stick that says "UCF 2017 National Champions."
