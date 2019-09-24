UCF football schedules future nonconference games with Boise State, BYU

It may not be a home-and-home with Florida, but UCF has beefed up its future nonconference slate by adding a two-game series with Boise State. A release by both schools notes that Boise State will play at UCF in Week 1 of the 2021 with an official date to be determined. UCF will then play at Boise on Sept. 9, 2023. This marks the first meeting between the Knights and the Broncos.

"BYU and Boise State represent big-time strength-of-schedule games for our program based on their records and top-25 rankings in recent years. We are committed to continue to schedule attractive, meaningful football games both for our fans and student-athletes. BYU and Boise State are both power programs, and we're proud to play them," said UCF athletic director Danny White.

Additionally, UCF has added a home-and-home with BYU. The two schools will play first on Nov. 11, 2023 in Orlando and then again on Aug. 31, 2024 in Provo. UCF and BYU have played twice before, splitting the series. BYU won the first game in Provo in 2011 by a score of 24-17 and UCF won the second game in Orlando 31-24 in overtime in 2014.

The announcement adds to what is already a full nonconference schedule for Boise State and UCF. The Knights have future games against North Carolina (2020, 2025, 2027) and Louisville (2021, 2022). The Broncos have future games against Houston (2021, 2024), Michigan State (2022, 2023) and a two-for-one vs. Oregon (2024-26), among others.