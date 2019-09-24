UCF football schedules future nonconference games with Boise State, BYU
The Knights and Broncos have added games to what are already impressive future nonconference slates
It may not be a home-and-home with Florida, but UCF has beefed up its future nonconference slate by adding a two-game series with Boise State. A release by both schools notes that Boise State will play at UCF in Week 1 of the 2021 with an official date to be determined. UCF will then play at Boise on Sept. 9, 2023. This marks the first meeting between the Knights and the Broncos.
"BYU and Boise State represent big-time strength-of-schedule games for our program based on their records and top-25 rankings in recent years. We are committed to continue to schedule attractive, meaningful football games both for our fans and student-athletes. BYU and Boise State are both power programs, and we're proud to play them," said UCF athletic director Danny White.
Additionally, UCF has added a home-and-home with BYU. The two schools will play first on Nov. 11, 2023 in Orlando and then again on Aug. 31, 2024 in Provo. UCF and BYU have played twice before, splitting the series. BYU won the first game in Provo in 2011 by a score of 24-17 and UCF won the second game in Orlando 31-24 in overtime in 2014.
The announcement adds to what is already a full nonconference schedule for Boise State and UCF. The Knights have future games against North Carolina (2020, 2025, 2027) and Louisville (2021, 2022). The Broncos have future games against Houston (2021, 2024), Michigan State (2022, 2023) and a two-for-one vs. Oregon (2024-26), among others.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
The Bottom 25 just got a lot smarter
Anybody can rank the 25 best teams, only The Bottom 25 can rank the worst
-
Best CFB bets to make in Week 5
This week's best bets include Notre Dame-Virginia, Michigan State-Indiana and much more
-
College football odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 5 college football game 10,000 times
-
USC lands commitment from 5-star Cali QB
The California native chose USC over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida and others
-
Swinney already has national title plans
Clemson's schedule may not be overly difficult, but repeating in college football is none too...
-
Houston QB King redshirting rest of 2019
The senior quarterback has accounted for 12 touchdowns in 2019