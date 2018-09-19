UCF freshman linebacker suspended indefinitely following arrest on sexual battery charge
Demetrius Mayes has not yet taken the field for the Knights in 2018
UCF freshman linebacker Demetrius Mayes has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual battery to a physically helpless person.
According to the arrest affidavit via 247Sports, Mayes is accused of taking advantage of the victim in his dorm room after an off-campus party. Mayes told police the act was consensual, but the victim's account of the incident was supported by witnesses -- that included some of Mayes' teammates -- who told authorities they tried to stop the freshman linebacker from making a "big mistake."
UCF did not confirm the reported details or elaborate on Mayes' future with the program beyond the announcement of his indefinite suspension and a statement from head coach Josh Huepel.
"From what we know so far on this matter, I'm upset and disappointed," Huepel said. "This has no place in our program. Demetreius Mayes is suspended from all UCF football activities indefinitely. We are focused on ensuring that we provide compassion and support for everyone outside our program that has been affected by this."
Mayes has not played for UCF yet this season.
