It didn't take long for UCF to hire its new athletic director, which means a new coach is on the horizon as well. The school announced on Tuesday that Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir will join the program in the same capacity. Mohajir succeeds Danny White, who left in late January to take the AD job at Tennessee. White then hired Knights coach Josh Heupel to lead the Vols football program.

A press conference to introduce Mohajir is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Though the Mohajir hire was made on Tuesday, UCF hinted that it had its guy after reports surfaced Monday from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Mohajir has been at Arkansas State since 2012. His hires include Bryan Harsin and Blake Anderson, who are now at Auburn and Utah State, respectively. The Red Wolves' football program has enjoyed sustained success under Mohajir, winning Sun Belt titles in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016. In all, Arkansas State's athletic programs have won 23 Sun Belt titles in the past nine years, the most of any conference team.

Mohajir's first assignment is to find a new football coach for the Knights, which are coming off a 6-4 season under Heupel. UCF won back-to-back AAC titles in 2017 and '18, going 25-1 in that span under Heupel and current Nebraska coach Scott Frost. Though Heupel joined White at Tennessee, there's an argument that UCF might be the more attractive job today given the Vols' years-long dysfunction and pending NCAA issues.

Mohajir has a strong track record of success with hiring football coaches at Arkansas State, so it'll be interesting to see who he tabs as the new leader of the program.