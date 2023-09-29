Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Baylor 1-3, UCF 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Baylor has played every game this season on their home field, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will square off against the UCF Knights at 3:30 p.m. ET at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, Baylor took a serious blow against Texas, falling 38-6. Baylor was in a tough position after the first half, with the score sitting at 28-6.

Meanwhile, UCF couldn't handle Kansas State on Saturday and fell 44-31. The loss put an end to UCF's undefeated season.

Despite the defeat, UCF had strong showings from Kobe Hudson, who picked up 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Timmy McClain, who threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Hudson hauled in a receiving touchdowns. RJ Harvey also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

In addition to losing their last games, both both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, UCF is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This will be Baylor's first time playing on the road this season.

We should be in store for an exciting game Saturday as both both teams have no problem gaining yardage. The Bears haven't faced much difficulty moving down the field this season, having averaged 404.8 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Knights struggle in that department as they've been averaging 565 per game. Given each team's dominance, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

UCF is a big 11.5-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 55 points.

