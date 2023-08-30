Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Kent State 0-0, UCF 0-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UCF Knights will host the Kent State Golden Flashes to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on August 31st at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

UCF were ranked ninth in the nation in rushing yards last season, having averaged 228.4 per game. Kent State did well in that department too, as they were ranked 22nd with an average of 202.8 per game.

Looking back to last season, UCF finished a solid 9-4 in the regular season last year, but they're hoping to make up for the 30-13 loss they were dealt in the Military Bowl. On the other hand, Kent State sure didn't have their best season, finishing 5-7.

Looking ahead to Thursday, the game looks promising for UCF, as the team is favored by a full 37 points. They finished last season with an even 7-7 record against the spread.

UCF is expected to start their campaign with a win, which bodes well given the team's 8-3 record as favorites last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $764.47. Sadly, Kent State will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 1-4 as such last year.

Odds

UCF is a big 37-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 57.5 points.

