UCF LB Shaquem Griffin receives his invitation to 2018 NFL Scouting Combine
Griffin isn't just a great story, he's a legitimate NFL prospect at the linebacker position
UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin impressed NFL coaches during practices leading up to last Saturday's Senior Bowl. Now, he can cross one more goal off his list before the upcoming draft later this spring: a combine invite.
Griffin posted that he had accepted his invite via Twitter on Tuesday.
#NFLcombine bound!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #AgainstAllOddspic.twitter.com/lAsCQj4TrV— shaquem griffin (@Shaquemgriffin) January 30, 2018
Griffin, of course, is a notable story because he has just one hand. Still, he was one of college football's most versatile and disruptive defenders last season with 74 tackles, seven sacks and nine quarterback hurries. He earned the Senior Bowl award for best overall player during practices last weekend, though he hilariously missed a punt play during the game because of a television interview.
Now that he has a combine invite, Griffin will have yet another valuable chance to get in front of teams and show what he's capable of doing. It just takes one team to fall in love, and between Griffin's motor and personality, some organization is going to fall in love with him.
Of note, combine invites don't come out at once so the entire confirmed list takes a while to be put together. Still, it would have been a bad look if Griffin had not been invited in the end.
