One week after upsetting Notre Dame, No. 2 BYU lost a road thriller 39-31 against UCF in double-overtime. The Knights stopped the Cougars on fourth down to stun BYU and beat their first AP Top 5 team in program history.

UCF initially had to settle for a field goal in double-overtime, but a questionable roughing the kicker call turned three points into a first-and-goal from the four-yard line. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins found Utah native Gabe Brousseau four a touchdown and Tyren Hornes on the two-point conversion.

BYU went to the air as quarterback Bear Bachmeier was just short on a touchdown to wide receiver Kyle Kasper. They reached second-and-goal from the four-yard line, but Bachmeier threw three incompletions on tough passes to end the game as fans stormed the field.

Jenkins, the backup quarterback at UCF, threw for 293 yards, rushed for 35 and scored four touchdowns in a masterful effort. BYU got three touchdowns from quarterback Bear Bachmeier, but UCF's defense stood up at the biggest moment.

This was the first loss for BYU against an unranked opponent since a 17-13 loss to Kansas on Nov. 16, 2024.

Wild end of regulation

With seconds remaining in regulation, BYU appeared to force a strip-sack to reach overtime. The Knights were on the edge of field goal range and would have had a chance to win. Replay review revealed that Knights quarterback Keyone Jenkins was pushing his arm forward with control. Instead of a turnover, it was ruled an incomplete pass with an unsportsmanlike penalty conduct added to the end by BYU captain Keanu Tanuvasa.

The penalty pushed the ball into field goal territory for Stone on third down, but Stone's kick was blocked by All-American safety Faletau Satuala. Amazingly, Stone recovered the kick, which appeared to give the Knights a second field goal attempt for the win, but Stone's helmet coming off during the tackle meant there was a mandatory 10-second runoff, ending regulation.

UCF coach Scott Frost was attempting to set up a second game-winning field goal with a different kicker, but instead the game went into overtime.

Poor showing

One week after a historic victory, BYU struggled to maintain the momentum while traveling cross-country. Bachmeier completed only half of his passes and the defense allowed 463 yards.

The loss is a significant one as BYU moves to 3-1 in Big 12 play with a heavyweight matchup against No. 10 Utah still on the schedule. This is only the second time in the AP Poll Era that an AP Top 2 team lost against unranked opponents for three straight weeks.

The only other time? 2007.