UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark was hospitalized on Tuesday night after suffering a "medical emergency." Clark is in stable condition and receiving care, the school said Wednesday.

"[Clark] is currently in stable condition and receiving appropriate care," a statement from UCF Athletics said. "Coach [Scott] Frost and our football and administration staffs are fully supporting Coach Clark and his loved ones during this time and our thoughts and prayers are with Shawn and his family. Updates will be shared as appropriate."

Clark, 50, joined the UCF coaching staff in January after working at Appalachian State, his alma mater, since 2016. Clark was promoted to head coach of the Mountaineers in 2020 following Eli Drinkwitz's departure to Missouri. The program went 40-24 under Clark, but he was fired after going 5-6 in 2024 -- the program's second underwhelming season in a three-year window.

Clark, a longtime offensive line coach, then landed on Frost's new staff at UCF. Frost has been pleased with the line's progress under Clark.

"The offensive line has really improved," Frost said at the start of fall camp, according to the Orlando Sentinel. "Coach Clark does a great job with those guys in there. They're working together and doing a good job. So I'm really pleased with the progress."

Before his time at App State, Clark spent time as an assistant at Louisville, Eastern Kentucky, Purdue and Kent State.

UCF, off to a 2-0 start in Frost's second stint leading the program, is off this weekend before returning to action against North Carolina on Sept. 20.