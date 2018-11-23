UCF QB McKenzie Milton carted off field after suffering serious leg injury against South Florida
Milton took a hit to the leg while scrambling for a first down
UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton was carted off the field after suffering what appears to have been a severe leg injury during the second quarter of a game against South Florida. Milton was surrounded by teammates and coaches from both teams while being attended to on the field by medical personnel.
Milton suffered the injury on a third-down play. After scrambling to pick up a first down on third-and-7, Milton took a hit to the right leg from a defender making the tackle. While there is no official word on the injury, judging by what could be seen via television cameras during the play and afterward, it appears to be a serious injury for Milton.
The junior quarterback is one of the most prolific in program history after starting his career under the tutelage of now Nebraska coach Scott Frost. He has thrown for 8,597 yards, 71 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Freshman Darriel Mack Jr. came on in relief of Milton. Mack started in place of the Hawaiian against East Carolina after Milton suffered an ankle injury earlier in the season.
The Knights are currently riding a 23-game winning streak and hoping to reach a New Year's Six bowl for the second straight year.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Virginia Tech WR catches one-handed TD
You'd be hard-pressed to find a player with two bigger plays on Friday than Turner
-
Oklahoma vs West Virginia picks, bets
Barrett Sallee has his finger on the pulse of Oklahoma and West Virginia football
-
Applewhite addresses Ed Oliver injury
Oliver's knee injury has been bugging him for a month
-
Week 13: Live updates all Friday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 13 all Friday long
-
Washington vs. WSU pick, live stream
The Apple Cup will once again decide the Pac-12 North with Wazzu still in the playoff hunt
-
Oklahoma at WVU pick, live stream
Unless Texas loses to Kansas, Oklahoma-West Virginia is for a spot in the Big 12 Championship...