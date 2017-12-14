UCF RB Adrian Killins: 'Auburn hasn’t seen any speed like we have here'

There's always a question of motivation when a Power Five school plays a Group of Five school in a New Year's Six Bowl, but No. 7 Auburn won't have that issue when it plays No. 12 UCF on New Year's Day in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Knights leading rusher Adrian Killins just spiced it up.

Speaking to the Orlando Sentinel's Shannon Green -- the 5-foot-8, 158-pound sophomore from Daytona Beach -- took a shot at "SEC speed," and thinks Auburn is in for a "rude awakening."

Video: @ADRIANKILLINS9 on what it will take for #UCF to upend Auburn in the @CFAPeachBowl Jan. 1 “Auburn hasn’t seen any speed like we have here.” pic.twitter.com/KTyXeqHuk7 — Shannon Green (@osknights) December 14, 2017

Killins has 762 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns for the 12-0 Knights, and has averaged 6.8 yards per carry in the process. As a team, the Knights are No. 5 in the nation with 540.4 yards per game, No. 2 nationally at 7.6 yards per play and emerged as a force under coach Scott Frost -- who announced after the AAC Championship Game that he will take the job at Nebraska.

Consider it strength vs. strength, because Auburn's defense has been the driving force behind the Tigers' SEC West title run in 2017.

The unit, led by defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and a stout defensive front, is giving up just 3.55 yards per rush, 134.55 rushing yards per game and gave up just 2.11 rushing yards per play to Group of Five opponents this year.

It should also be noted that Auburn beat two of the teams in the College Football Playoff (Georgia and Alabama) this year, and lost a one-score game at Clemson -- the No. 1 team in the final College Football Playoff rankings -- in Week 2 of the season.

Get your popcorn -- or, chicken nuggets -- ready.