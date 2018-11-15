UCF vs. Cincinnati live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

UCF Knights (home) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (away)

Current records: UCF 9-0; Cincinnati 9-1

What to Know

On Saturday UCF will take on Cincinnati at 9:00 p.m. UCF know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Cincinnati like a good challenge.

UCF was able to grind out a solid victory over Navy last week, winning 35-24. McKenzie Milton was the offensive standout of the match for UCF, as he accumulated 200 passing yards and picked up 62 yards on the ground on 7 carries.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati brought a two-game winning streak into their matchup against South Florida last Saturday; they left with a three-game streak. Cincinnati took their match against South Florida 35-23.

Their wins bumped UCF to 9-0 and Cincinnati to 9-1. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday at 9:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Stadium, Florida

Spectrum Stadium, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Knights are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Bearcats.

This season, UCF is 6-2-0 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 5-4-0 against the spread

Series History

UCF has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cincinnati.