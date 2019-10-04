UCF vs. Cincinnati: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, game kickoff time, odds, pick, prediction

No. 18 UCF suffered a deflating loss to Pitt in Week 4 of the season to snap its vaunted regular season winning streak, but the Knights were able to get some confidence back last week with a bounce back win over UConn. That was an easy victory to get that momentum back, but Friday night UCF's task may be anything but easy as it makes a Friday night road trip to take on a 3-1 Cincinnati team. This Bearcats team will be looking to make a major statement in the AAC as coach Luke Fickell and his crew take aim at the two-time defending conference champions and perennial New Year's Six member.

The Bearcats' 3-1 record doesn't tell the full story of how good they've been this season. Like nearly everyone else thus far, they cruised past UCLA to open the season without a sweat. And in between blowout wins over Miami (Ohio) and and Marshall, they fell to an Ohio State team that already looks like the best in the Big Ten.

For Cincinnati, like UCF, Friday night's tilt represents a huge opportunity to flash its mettle and prove it belongs at the top of the discussion among AAC contenders.

Storylines

UCF: With a bad road loss to Pitt on its resume, a shot to upend the College Football Playoff discussion seems out of reach for UCF. But a New Year's Six bowl certainly isn't. The Knights have throttled every opponent except for Pitt with their high-octane offense, which ranks No. 2 nationally behind Oklahoma. It'll be put to the test against a Bearcats offense that comes into this game ranked top-50 in passing defense, rushing defense and total defense.

Cincinnati: Consecutive wins over Miami (Ohio) and Marshall -- by 22 and 38, respectively -- are certainly impressive. But also, expected. The Bearcats' big test comes Friday against UCF, where Cincinnati at home is a 4.5 point underdog. If Cincinnati can win the turnover battle, which it has twice this season, it should have a significant shot of securing a win over a top-25 team and establishing itself as an AAC frontrunner.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Oct. 4 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

Cincinnati's offense put up a goose egg against Ohio State in Week 2. But as it turns out, that putrid offensive showing said more about the Ohio State defense than the Cincinnati offense. At home as an underdog, I like the Bearcats to put up enough points to keep pace with UCF and cover the spread. Take the home team that's getting points. Pick: Cincinnati (+4.5)