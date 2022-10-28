The No. 20 Cincinnati Bearcats will try to extend their six-game winning streak when they face the UCF Knights on Saturday afternoon. Cincinnati opened the season with a tough loss at Arkansas, but it has rattled off six wins in a row since then. The Knights, meanwhile, had their four-game winning streak snapped in a loss at East Carolina last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Knights are favored by 1.5 points in the latest UCF vs. Cincinnati odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 56. Before entering any Cincinnati vs. UCF picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

UCF vs. Cincinnati spread: UCF -1.5

UCF vs. Cincinnati over/under: 56 points

UCF vs. Cincinnati money line: UCF -125, Cincinnati +105

Why UCF can cover

UCF is coming off a rough performance at East Carolina, but it had looked outstanding in its previous four games. The Knights had won four consecutive games by at least 17 points, with three of those victories coming at home. They will be excited to return home, where they have gone 11-1 in their last 12 games.

Cincinnati is having to go on the road for the second week in a row after a close contest against SMU, so this is a better scheduling spot for UCF. The Knights are led by senior quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who has thrown for 1,812 yards and rushed for a team-high 506 yards.

Why Cincinnati can cover

Cincinnati came up short against a ranked Arkansas team in Week 1, but it has passed every test since then. The Bearcats have won six consecutive games, including a road win at SMU last week and a road win at Tulsa earlier this month. They led SMU by 15 points through three quarters and committed 14 penalties, making the final score closer than it should have been.

The Bearcats have won the last three meetings between these teams, and they lead the nation in sacks per game and tackles for loss per game. Plumlee had his worst outing of the year last week, throwing three interceptions without a touchdown. Cincinnati running back Charles McClelland has rushed for 308 yards and three touchdowns over the past two weeks, and the Bearcats have won 19 consecutive games in conference play.

